BOCA RATON, FL – I don’t want to unnecessarily scare you, but America is going to the dogs. We’re in a downward, uncontrolled spiral. In other words, the future of this nation, for our kids and their kids, is bleak. We are now in a state of national rioting that borders on revolution. Throughout the nation, shopping centers, Mom and Pop shops, churches, the CNN headquarters in NYC, Macy’s in Herald Square were broken into, vandalized, torched and many totally destroyed. They may never re-open. Just an aside… notice there were no libraries looted of their contents.

The streets, controlled by the likes of radical revolutionary groups such as ANTIFA and Black Lives Matter, initiate and inflame not only the street mayhem, but are positively reported on and openly supported by nearly all the mainstream media. These mobs are now considered by such as Congresswoman Ilhan Omar and other Progressives on her side of the aisle, to be true “freedom fighters.” From the non-stop reporting and videos of the rioting, it appears that the willing participants rampaging through the streets are kids in their late teens. Their youth sadly brings to mind this past week’s June 6th commemoration of the 76th anniversary of D Day and the landings on the shores of Normandy by our troops and allies that helped defeat Nazi Germany. On that hallowed day, over 3,000 of our young men, the same age as the current street thugs, gave their lives or were listed as missing in action. What a difference 76 years make in the quality of our youth and their commitment to freedom. We are losing the battle to remain a free society.

It’s almost incredible that this violent, national uprising, where there is no regard for officially pronounced curfews, has spawned the call for police departments all over the country to be either dissolved or defunded. A colossal disaster in the making. Our own Mayor DeBlasio has called for a reduction in the NYPD budget and for those “saved” funds to go to youth programs and other such “social justice” bottomless pits, that are staffed by political appointees. This Sunday he said: “We are committed to shifting resources to ensure that the focus is on our young people.” As part of this plan, cops will be removed from assisting schools in keeping order. Who, with official arrest authority will replace them? Sounds like a suggestion from his better half and appointed adviser, Chirlaine McCray, who has already performed the magic trick of having nearly a billion dollars of city funds disappear. Where could it have gone?? And by the way, their 26 year old college grad daughter, who sleeps in the Mayor’s official residence, Gracie Mansion, was arrested recently during a violent demonstration where, according to 95.1 radio, “demonstrators clashed with cops and torched patrol cars.” The Mayor, upon learning of this situation, said he was proud of her. Perhaps a civilian medal of honor for this kid is in the offing.

The country is still reeling from the effects of the Chinese virus. The killing of George Floyd has inflamed an already damaged nation to the point where law and order has virtually vanished. War zone-like cities across the nation are in danger of going broke. Tax income has virtually ground to a halt. Businesses are shut down. People are unemployed. There is mayhem in the streets. People are antsy. Politicians are running in circles spooked by unchecked, controlled, purposeful, criminal mobs that seem to be unrestrained. We’ll end where we began… the nation is going to the dogs.