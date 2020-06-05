Palm Beach Detectives Seeking 6’0” Tall Black Male With “T21” Tattoo on Left Index Finger; Say Suspect Impersonating Deputy U.S. Marshal

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – Palm Beach County Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in locating and identifying a suspect they say is wanted for threatening, intimidating and coercing a victim to withdraw money from her account.

According to detectives, the victim received a phone call from an individual claiming to be a U.S. Marshal and stating he had warrants for the victim’s arrest. Through threats and intimidation, the suspect convinced the woman to withdraw money from her account. After the victim withdrew the money a dark colored vehicle pulled in front of the victim’s vehicle preventing the her from traveling further. A black male exited the passenger’s side of the suspect’s vehicle, walked up to the victim, flashed a badge and handcuffs and demanded the money. Fearing an arrest, the victim handed over the money.

The suspect is described as approximately 6’0” tall, a muscular build, and having a “T21” tattoo on his left index finger. This incident occurred on May 26, 2020.

COMPOSITE SKETCH:

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain ANONYMOUS by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.