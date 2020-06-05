EconomyFinanceU.S. News

Charles Hurt on Jobs Report: Tremendous Day for President Trump, All the Numbers Were “Widely Wrong”

By Joe Mcdermott
NEW YORK, NY – When the May jobs report was released this morning, Friday June 5, the numbers showed that employment stunningly rose by 2.5 million in May and the jobless rate declined to near 13%, according to the U.S. Bureau Of Labor Statistics indicating a stunning economic turnaround that looks to be right around the corner.

Economists had predicted another 8 million job losses and an unemployment rate nearing 20%. As it turned out, May’s jobs numbers showed the U.S. may well be on the road to recovery after its worst plunge in recent history. Who stands to benefit? President Donald Trump, who held a news conference following the stellar report.

It really is sort of amazing to look at these numbers and think about what a tremendous day it should be, it is, for President Trump. You look at the entire first half of this year. So much of what we have been dealing with, whether it was the pandemic or the economy. It is all about predictions, and when you look at all of the predictions, all of these predictions, all of these have always been suggesting demise for President Trump. And yet, you look at these numbers today; all of the predictions were wildly wrong. It is a truly tremendous day for America but also for the President.

Charles Hurt is a journalist and political commentator. He is currently the opinion editor of The Washington Times, Fox News contributor, Breitbart News contributor, and a Drudge Report editor.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter.

