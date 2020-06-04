CrimeLocalPress Releases

FBI: Former Florida Police Officer, Gabriel Albala, 45, Sentenced to Prison Over Child Pornography; When Released, Must Register As Sex Offender

By George McGregor
Gabriel Albala, 45, of Margate, Florida was sentenced to 30 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release for possessing child pornography that included images of children under age 12 engaged in sex acts. Photo: Broward Sheriff’s Office.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – A federal judge sentenced Gabriel Albala, 45, of Margate, Florida to 30 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release for possessing child pornography that included images of children under age 12 engaged in sex acts. On Albala’s release from prison, he must register as a sex offender. Albala worked as a police officer with the Boynton Beach Police Department prior to his arrest. 

Ariana Fajardo Orshan, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida, and George L. Piro, Special Agent in Charge, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Miami Field Office, make the announcement.

According to court records, law enforcement learned of Albala following the arrest of a man who sold child pornography on the internet. Review of the seller’s records included financial transaction and other information that led law enforcement to Albala. Officers executed a search warrant at Albala’s home. They found a desktop computer in his bedroom that contained multiple images of children engaged in sexual activity. Some of the pornographic videos involved children under 12. Law enforcement also found child pornography on Albala’s cellular telephone. On January 17, 2020, Albala pled guilty to possessing child pornography.

U.S. Attorney Fajardo Orshan commends the investigative efforts of FBI and, in particular, the FBI’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force. She also commends the Boynton Beach Police Department and Margate Police Department for their assistance. Special Assistant U.S. Attorney M. Kathleen Koontz prosecuted this case. 

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse, launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov.

Related court documents and information may be found on the website of the District Court for the Southern District of Florida at www.flsd.uscourts.gov or at http://pacer.flsd.uscourts.gov.

