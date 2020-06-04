Beacon Lake Welcomes Toll Brothers; Award-Winning Luxury Home Builder Joins Community

The popular lakefront lifestyle community of Beacon Lake offers a welcoming neighborhood setting and today’s most desirable amenities.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, FL – The popular lakefront lifestyle community of Beacon Lake in northern St. Johns County proudly welcomes Toll Brothers, the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, as the community’s third home builder. Toll Brothers is building a new, two-story, designer-decorated model home, the 3,153 square-foot Roseberry Elite, opening this fall.

“As our community continues to grow, our home offerings do as well,” said Bruce J. Parker, Managing Director for BBX Capital Real Estate, Beacon Lake’s master developer. “We are pleased to welcome this highly regarded home builder to Beacon Lake. Toll Brothers is known for its outstanding quality, craftsmanship and customer service. Our premier community builder team offers a wide variety of home designs to meet the lifestyles of today’s homebuyer.”

At Beacon Lake, Toll Brothers will offer spacious single-family homes showcasing craftsman, farmhouse, island-inspired and Tuscan home designs to complement the community’s coastal-inspired architectural style and lakefront setting. The Landing at Beacon Lake, a gated neighborhood with views of Beacon Lake and the Lake House Amenity and Fitness Center, will include five innovative home designs on 73-foot home sites with scenic lake and/or preserve views. Priced from the mid-$400,000s, floorplans will range in size from 2,600 square feet to 3,680 square feet. Homebuyers may select from hundreds of designer options to personalize their home at the Toll Brothers Northeast Regional Design Studio.

“We are thrilled to be a part of Beacon Lake, which offers a welcoming neighborhood setting, lakefront amenities and a true sense of community,” said Steven Merten, President of Toll Brothers Northeast Florida division.

For more information, visit www.TheLandingatBeaconLake.com.

In addition to Toll Brothers at Beacon Lake, Dream Finders Homes and Mattamy Homes are building coastal-inspired single-family homes featuring welcoming front porches and open floor plans. Dream Finders also is building luxury townhomes at Beacon Lake. Seven beautifully decorated model homes are currently open for tours.

The heart and pride of the Beacon Lake community is the 8,200-square-foot Lake House Amenity and Fitness Center. Anchored by a 43-acre paddle-friendly lake and nestled within 358 acres of nature preserve, the Lake House is situated to maximize half-mile lake views and provides a stunning backdrop for sunrises and sunsets. Luxuriously appointed, yet warm and welcoming, the Lake House features today’s most desirable amenities – a junior Olympic swimming pool, fun pool and Splash Park plus a crew house for kayak rentals and a demonstration kitchen. The state-of-the-art fitness center offers virtual fitness classes, cardio and strength training equipment, free weights, spin bikes and a fitness studio. Children of all ages enjoy the lakeside sand beach, pirate-themed playground and sports fields. A bark park offers furry residents and their owners a place to exercise, socialize and play. The community has miles of multipurpose paths, perfect for walking, running or biking.

Beacon Lake is within the St. Johns County Public School District and zoned for A-rated schools including Ocean Palms Elementary School, Alice B. Landrum Middle School and Allen D. Nease High School for the 2020-2021 school year.

Located on the south side of County Road 210 between U.S. Route 1 and Interstate 95, Beacon Lake offers residents a central location near shopping, dining, employment centers and area beaches. For more information, visit www.BeaconLake.com.

About BBX Capital Real Estate: BBX Capital Real Estate, a division of BBX Capital Corporation, is involved in the development, operation, management, and investment in residential and commercial real estate including investments, directly and indirectly through joint ventures, in master planned communities, multifamily rental communities, single family for sale communities and commercial properties located primarily in Florida. For more information, please visit www.BBXCapitalRealEstate.com, or contact at Bruce J. Parker at 954-940-4941 or BParker@BBXCapital.com.

About Dream Finders Homes: Dream Finders Homes is a private, national home builder dedicated to building the highest quality constructed homes at the most affordable prices. Dream Finders prides itself on offering transparency in the home building process while earning the reputation of being ‘The Best Value at Every Price Point.’ Dream Finders strives to work with every home buyer to build a unique home that fits their lifestyle. Dream Finders, building the American Dream one home at a time in Northeast Florida, Austin, Orlando, Colorado, Northern Virginia, Maryland, Savannah and Coastal South Carolina. For more information, visit www.dreamfindershomes.com.

About Mattamy Homes: Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with a 40-year history of operations across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps 7,000 families realize their dream of home ownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 10 markets –Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida – and in Canada, those communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, as well as in Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

About Toll Brothers: Toll Brothers, an award-winning FORTUNE 500 company founded in 1967, embraces an unwavering commitment to quality and customer service. Toll Brothers is currently operating in 24 states nationwide and is a publicly owned company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: TOL).

For six years in a row, Toll Brothers has been ranked the #1 Home Builder Worldwide on the FORTUNE Magazine “World’s Most Admired Companies®” list.* Toll Brothers also has been honored as national Builder of the Year by Builder magazine, and was twice named national Builder of the Year by Professional Builder magazine.

Toll Brothers builds an array of luxury residential single-family detached, attached home, master planned resort-style golf, and urban low-, mid-, and high-rise communities, principally on land it develops and improves. The Company acquires and develops rental apartment and commercial properties through Toll Brothers Apartment Living, Toll Brothers Campus Living, and the affiliated Toll Brothers Realty Trust, and develops urban low-, mid-, and high-rise for-sale condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development and land sale, golf course development and management, and landscape subsidiaries. Toll Brothers also operates its own security company, TBI Smart Home Solutions, which also provides homeowners with home automation and technology options. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations. Through its Gibraltar Real Estate Capital joint venture, the Company provides builders and developers with land banking, non-recourse debt and equity capital

Toll Brothers proudly supports the communities in which it builds; among other philanthropic pursuits, the Company sponsors the Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network, bringing opera to neighborhoods throughout the world.

