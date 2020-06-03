Jus’ Sayin: He Had Two Main Questions; Why Doesn’t My Country Love Us, And Why Doesn’t Anyone Fight For Us?

President Lyndon B. Johnson signs the 1964 Civil Rights Act as Martin Luther King, Jr., and others, look on. Photo credit: Cecil Stoughton, White House Press Office (WHPO), Wikipedia, Public Domain. July 1964,

FORT WORTH, TX – I recently read a posting on Facebook written by a young black man. At times it was heart wrenching and other times the rage, sadness and tears left him with more questions than he could answer himself. All this in the wake of the senseless death of George Floyd.

He had two main questions: Why doesn’t my Country love us and why doesn’t anyone fight for us? I agree that the Blacks have had more than their fair share of discrimination, beating and killing than any other ethnic groups. We can’t go back and undo those things. And we, as Americans, regardless of where our ancestors were from, can only try by the grace of God to move forward.

We will always have haters. It’s far from a perfect world. But when you’re cut you bleed red just like the rest of us. The Civil War wasn’t initially started over slavery but the cotton trade. When the Confederacy ceded from the Union over cotton, slaves and trade, those of the Union Army went to war with another sovereign nation; The Confederate States of America. Brother fought and killed brother. But tens of thousands of Union soldiers died to set you free. Free Black men fought along with their white compatriots of the Union and they died too.

But the fighting for your rights doesn’t end there. Republicans pushed every civil rights bill through Congress and the Democrats fought against it. The Republicans were anti Jim Crow, anti-segregation, anti-Klan and pro equal rights. The civil rights act of 1964 was signed into law by Lyndon Johnson, yes, a Democrat. Johnson wouldn’t sign the original that the Republicans drew up because it gave too much of the store away and it was watered down.

Johnson was an atrocious racist and is known for making very racist remarks as follows:

“These Negroes, they’re getting pretty uppity these days and that’s a problem for us since they’ve got something now they never had before, the political pull to back up their uppityness. Now we’ve got to do something about this, we’ve got to give them a little something, just enough to quiet them down, not enough to make a difference…“ as well as I’ll have them niggers voting Democratic for the next two hundred years”.

And blacks abandoned the Republican party because they had politicians lie to them and gave them free stuff. Sound familiar? Look at the cities that have been controlled by Democrats for decades. What have they done? Yeah, yeah, going to say it again, Absolutely Nothing. They don’t care about the shootings nor does Black Lives Matter. Here are some statistics:

The last five to six years one thousand people were killed by the police. Five hundred were white and 250 on average were black.

As many unarmed whites and blacks were killed but the media doesn’t care.

According to the CDC over the last forty five years blacks shot by cops declined 75% while the number of whites flat lined remaining the same.

Half of all blacks killed involved a black perpetrator.

Five hundred whites were killed by blacks as opposed to two hundred and fifty blacks killed by whites.

Young black men are seven times more likely of being a victim of homicide as a white and the killer is usually black. This happens mostly in cities as I said before that have been controlled by Democrats and black as is Minnesota and Baltimore where Freddy Gray died. Sheila Dixon and Catherine Pugh were both convicted for their crimes while Mayor of Baltimore. This negates the argument of institutional racism. And the MSM and BLM do not care one single bit.

So, yes, my friend. People did fight for you and die for you to provide you with the rights that all Americans are entitled to. And, son, we love you too. You are not alone in this struggle and it will never be a perfect world but look around at all the mixed couples you see on the streets of nearly every city and on TV shows. It took a while to get to this point but it’s here.

Jus’ Sayin’