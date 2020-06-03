200,000 Hurricane Preparedness & Survival Guides Created for South Florida Residents, Produced by Rick Case Automotive Group

SUNRISE, FL – Since local South Florida newspapers no longer publish Hurricane Guides, Rita and Rick Case decided to produce and print 200,000 complimentary 2020 Hurricane Preparedness & Survival Guides – which are available free at all nine Rick Case dealerships in South Florida and will be distributed as a pull-out section inside the Sun-Sentinel on Sunday, May 31st.

This year, forecasters are predicting higher than normal storm activity because of the record breaking hot temperatures this April. Plus this year’s national emergency with COVID-19 will impact our experience of any hurricane that comes our way. FEMA is strongly recommending starting to put your supplies together early. Take into consideration the recent spotty availability of the basics, from personal hygiene items, sanitizing and cleaning supplies, to food staples like bread, milk and meat.

The time to plan and prepare is now, and there are specific practices we can do in order to prepare for the hurricane season long before any storms come ashore. Rita and Rick Case live in South Florida and have taken the initiative to provide a 28-page insightful guide aimed at helping their South Florida neighbors get prepared and ready. South Florida should be encouraged to “Make a plan. Get Ready. Be Safe”.

The Rick Case 2020 Hurricane Preparedness & Survival Guide includes the following: Portions of the Rick Case 2020 Hurricane Preparedness & Survival Guide have been created with assistance from Broward, Miami-Dade & Palm Beach County’s Emergency Management and Florida epartment of Transportation – Emergency Management, Federal Emergency Management Agency and the National Hurricane Center.

28-Pages of Information to help you get ready:

10 Quick Storm Tips: What to do before, during and after the storm.

Evacuate or Stay: What to know / Evacuate to a shelter or out of the area.

Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade County Evacuation zones, shelter information.

Building a Hurricane Preparedness Kit.

Hurricane Family Survival Food & Supply List.

Maintaining your generator: Having Power when you or your family needs it the most.

Quiet & Dependable generators.

Create a family communications plan.

Preparing your home.

The storm is coming. What does that mean?

The storm has passed. Now what?

Driving after a hurricane.

Free Rick Case Hurricane Preparedness & Survival Guides available at the following locations:

The Rick Case Automotive Group celebrates its 58th year in business:

The Rick Case Automotive Group has been honored by Automotive News as the National All-Star Dealer and is one of the largest auto groups in America. With 16 dealerships in Florida, Georgia and Ohio, the Rick Case Automotive Group offers Maserati, Acura, Audi, Hyundai, Volkswagen, Kia, Mazda, FIAT, Alfa Romeo and Honda Automobiles & Motorcycles, including the World’s Largest Honda, Hyundai, Genesis, Kia and Volkswagen dealerships located in Broward County, Florida. Rick Case Automotive Group’s national headquarters are located at 14500 W. Sunrise Blvd. in Sunrise, FL. For more information, visit www.RickCase.com