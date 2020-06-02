CrimeLocalSociety

Woman, 24, Busted for Burglary to Local Medical Marijuana Dispensaries

By Joe Mcdermott
Nakeria Louise Harris, 24, confessed to being involved in numerous business burglaries including the the Miracle Leaf Medical Marijuana business at 100 Sansbury Way, West Palm Beach. She was found to be in possession of over $600 worth of product from Miracle Leaf.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – On June 1, 2020, at 3:00 am, approximately 30 individuals burglarized the Miracle Leaf Medical Marijuana business at 100 Sansbury Way, West Palm Beach, by breaking through the front door with a small sledge hammer and another unknown tool. This same group also committed numerous other burglaries of Medical Marijuana Dispensaries including the MUV Medical Marijuana Dispensary in Wellington.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriffs Office, deputies were able to stop one of the vehicles involved which was driven by Nakeria Harris. Nakeria confessed to being involved in numerous business burglaries including this one. She was found to be in possession of over $600 worth of product from Miracle Leaf. Harris was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail on Burglary to Dwelling or Structure (More than $1,000 damage). Her bond is $15,000.00.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter.

Disclaimer: News articles on this site contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself or the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. Any charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our terms of service.

