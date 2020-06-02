Woman, 24, Busted for Burglary to Local Medical Marijuana Dispensaries

Nakeria Louise Harris, 24, confessed to being involved in numerous business burglaries including the the Miracle Leaf Medical Marijuana business at 100 Sansbury Way, West Palm Beach. She was found to be in possession of over $600 worth of product from Miracle Leaf.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – On June 1, 2020, at 3:00 am, approximately 30 individuals burglarized the Miracle Leaf Medical Marijuana business at 100 Sansbury Way, West Palm Beach, by breaking through the front door with a small sledge hammer and another unknown tool. This same group also committed numerous other burglaries of Medical Marijuana Dispensaries including the MUV Medical Marijuana Dispensary in Wellington.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriffs Office, deputies were able to stop one of the vehicles involved which was driven by Nakeria Harris. Nakeria confessed to being involved in numerous business burglaries including this one. She was found to be in possession of over $600 worth of product from Miracle Leaf. Harris was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail on Burglary to Dwelling or Structure (More than $1,000 damage). Her bond is $15,000.00.