Who is Behind the Organized Thugs Now Torching Our Nation?

BOCA RATON, FL – Chaos, fear and anarchy have enveloped a nation still gasping for breath trying heroically to extricate itself from the lethal, imported Chinese virus. Within the past few weeks, well led groups of hearty young people, male and female, both white and black, have suddenly appeared from out of nowhere, apparently from rat holes in the ground, to transform this nation into a war zone.

Those of us with memories of the attack on Pearl Harbor recall that at that time we were not fearful, as we are today, for the future of our country. We knew then that we would persevere by joining together, fighting together and standing shoulder to shoulder to conquer our foreign enemies. Not so today. Our nation is in the throes of internal collapse. We are in the midst of a financial hole created by the virus. Our system is struggling to reconstitute itself. People just starting to emerge from self containment, to go shopping, to enjoy the beaches, to just get out to meet friends again, must now face the threat of riots, turmoil and what appears to be the threat of total revolution currently taking place in major cities from coast to coast… in our own nation fostered by our own people. We will soon be in another lock-down. We cannot afford, nor do we deserve this.

In our nation’s capital, the president had to seek safety in the White House bunker. Preparing for an air raid? No. To safeguard himself, his family and key advisers from mobs intent on destruction. We watched with deep concern and horror as the historic St. John’s church in that city was intentionally torched. Who and what groups are responsible? We’ll lay it out, as MSNBC, PBS, CNN, ABC, NPR, the NYT and other Progressive propaganda outlets don’t do. Let’s cast the blame on Black Lives Matter, ANTIFA, The Occupy Movement, Dream Defenders, all of whom are intent on using race and riots to divide and destroy this nation. Who is behind this revolution? Who is funding it? Candace Owens, an outspoken black conservative accused the Soros funded groups of fueling the riots in Minneapolis. “My guess: as he did with ANTIFA, George Soros has these thugs on payroll. He is funding the chaos via his Open Society Foundation,” she tweeted.

The Minneapolis chief of police just confirmed that many of the protesters that are burning down the city are NOT FROM MINNEAPOLIS.



My guess: As he did with Antifa, Democrat George Soros has these thugs on payroll.



But, in our own New York City, we have none other than the Mayor’s daughter, Chiara de Blasio, being arrested downtown, during the riots this past week end. According to The New York Post, she was part of a group of unruly demonstrators torching police vehicles. One observer at the scene was quoted:

“That was a real hotspot, police cars were getting burned there, people were throwing and yelling, fighting with cops. there were thousands of people in that area at that time.”

The city’s first daughter gave her residence as Gracie Mansion where we suppose the 26 year old college graduate still lives in the premises paid for by taxpayers, with her Mommy and Daddy. A white out-of-town agitator she is not.

We are calling for a complete investigation by federal, state and city law enforcement to determine who and what organizations are behind these deadly riots. We must root these sources out, prosecute them and, if found guilty, put them behind bars. If the nation could endure a two and one half year, 31 million inquiry into the fictional “treasonous” behavior of President Trump, we can do the right thing and finally bring these domestic terrorists, whose goal is to destroy our nation to justice. We owe it to those millions who have, throughout our history, given their lives to maintain and keep alive our freedoms and democracy. Let’s clean house and start life as we knew it…again…before it’s too late.