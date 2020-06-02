CrimeLocalSociety

Florida Sheriff Warns Rioters: Don’t Come to Polk County; People Here Like Guns, They Have Guns, They Will Be In Homes With Guns Loaded Tonight

By Joe Mcdermott
TAMPA, FL – Before Condemning Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin who knelt on the neck of George Floyd for more than eight minutes on May 25 killing him, Polk County Florida Sheriff Grady Judd sent a strong message to rioters and looters during a news conference on a curfew in Lakeland as well as what he recommends homeowners do to looters trying to enter their homes with criminal intent in mind; don’t come to Polk County.

“The people in Polk County like guns, they have guns, I encourage them to own guns… And if you try to break into their homes to steal, to set fires, I’m highly recommending they blow you back out of the house with their guns.”

Polk County is in central Florida just East of Tampa. The population is over 600k. The County’s curfew expired today, however, Sheriff Judd said they could extend it again if “civil unrest” is to persist.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter.

Disclaimer: News articles on this site contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself or the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. Any charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our terms of service.

