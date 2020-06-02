Florida Sheriff Warns Rioters: Don’t Come to Polk County; People Here Like Guns, They Have Guns, They Will Be In Homes With Guns Loaded Tonight

TAMPA, FL – Before Condemning Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin who knelt on the neck of George Floyd for more than eight minutes on May 25 killing him, Polk County Florida Sheriff Grady Judd sent a strong message to rioters and looters during a news conference on a curfew in Lakeland as well as what he recommends homeowners do to looters trying to enter their homes with criminal intent in mind; don’t come to Polk County.

“The people in Polk County like guns, they have guns, I encourage them to own guns… And if you try to break into their homes to steal, to set fires, I’m highly recommending they blow you back out of the house with their guns.”

Polk County is in central Florida just East of Tampa. The population is over 600k. The County’s curfew expired today, however, Sheriff Judd said they could extend it again if “civil unrest” is to persist.