Florida International University’s International Hurricane Research Center, Museum of Discovery and Science Present Eye of the Storm Virtual Series

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – The International Hurricane Research Center (IHRC) at Florida International University (FIU) and Museum of Discovery and Science (MODS) invite families across the nation, especially those in hurricane-prone regions, to explore this free virtual series, Eye of the Storm launching on June 2. The series is sponsored by IHRC and the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM).

“As a science museum that has weathered many South Florida storms, MODS serves as a community resource to help people in hurricane-prone regions understand the science behind the storm and how to prepare,” said Joseph P. Cox, president and CEO at MODS. “The Eye of the Storm series brings together local experts with the most up-to-date science and information to help keep families protected during storm season. Special thanks to our partners FDEM and FIU-IHRC and so many others who collaborated on this important initiative.”

Typically held on-site at MODS annually, the 2020 Eye of the Storm event will live as a virtual series, which allows the footprint to expand beyond South Florida to other states on the Gulf of Mexico and the eastern seaboard at risk to a hurricane landfall. Hurricane preparedness is vital for these areas, which have a deep history of hurricane landfalls, most recently Mathew (2016), Irma (2017), Harvey (2017) and Michael (2018) and Dorian (2019). Hurricane season officially begins on June 1 and runs through November 30, peaking in late August through October.

The Eye of the Storm virtual series, which is FREE to all viewers, will provide valuable information and tips on how to safely prepare for hurricane season. Tune in for every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday throughout the month of June on MODS’ YouTube channel (youtube.com/discoveryandscience) and social media outlets (@modsftl).

“We are excited to continue our partnership with FDEM and MODS to showcase hurricane science, mitigation and preparedness, the coolest storm-tracking technology and research, including the FIU Wall of Wind, and to highlight the people who serve our community before, during and after the storm,“ said Erik Salna, associate director for education and outreach at FIU’s Extreme Events Institute and International Hurricane Research Center and host of Eye of the Storm.

The Eye of the Storm series includes demonstrations and presentations by FIU Wall of Wind Researchers at the IHRC, NOAA Hurricane Hunters at the NOAA Atlantic Oceanographic and Meteorological Laboratory (AOML), the NOAA National Hurricane Center (NHC), NOAA National Weather Service (NWS) – Miami Office, International Hurricane Protection Association (IHPA), Broward County Emergency Management (BEM), the City of Fort Lauderdale Emergency Management, and many other partners sharing preparedness education including, hurricane supply kit, generator safety, insurance check-up, pet and boat preparedness, and mitigation shutter products to protect your home and business.

Thank you to the sponsorship partners FDEM and FIU-IHRC. Additional partners include Advanced Roofing, American Red Cross (ARC), Bergeron Emergency Services, Brown & Brown, Inc., Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), State Farm Insurance, Techtronic Industries Company Limited (TTI), National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Atlantic Oceanographic and Meteorological Laboratory (AOML) and Hurricane Research Division (HRD), Humane Society, Pier Sixty-Six Marina and United Way.

ABOUT FLORIDA DIVISION OF EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT (FDEM)

The Division of Emergency Management plans for and responds to both natural and man-made disasters. These range from floods and hurricanes to incidents involving hazardous materials or nuclear power. The division prepares and implements a statewide Comprehensive Emergency Management Plan, and routinely conducts extensive exercises to test state and county emergency response capabilities. The division is the state’s liaison with federal and local agencies on emergencies of all kinds. Division staff members provide technical assistance to local governments as they prepare emergency plans and procedures. They also conduct emergency operations training for state and local governmental agencies. For more information, please visit https://www.floridadisaster.org/.

ABOUT FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL UNIVERSITY (FIU) INTERNATIONAL HURRICANE RESEARCH CENTER (IHRC)

The IHRC is a multi-disciplinary research and education organization within the FIU Extreme Events Institute at Florida International University in Miami. As a NOAA Weather-Ready Nation Ambassador, the IHRC is focused on a single mission: to reduce hurricane damage and loss of life through more effective mitigation. The IHRC conducts both basic and applied research. The IHRC’s current studies involve such areas as: household mitigation and evacuation; storm hazard and vulnerability mapping, economic loss modeling and wind engineering and the Wall of Wind. The IHRC also collaborates actively with the NOAA National Hurricane Center (NHC), co-located on the FIU main campus. For more information, please visit ihrc.fiu.edu.



ABOUT BROWARD COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT DIVISION

The Broward County Emergency Management Division develops and implements comprehensive emergency planning response, mitigation and recovery activities in order to save lives and protect property in emergencies. Technical assistance is available to develop and maintain emergency plans for all types of hazards. Free training and presentations are available to the public on request. For more information, visit Broward.org/Emergency, follow on Twitter @ReadyBroward and Facebook.com/BrowardEMD or call 954.831.3900.

ABOUT CITY OF FORT LAUDERDALE EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT BUREAU

The City of Fort Lauderdale Domestic Preparedness and Emergency Management Bureau is responsible for developing, organizing and facilitating classroom training and disaster preparedness exercises for the City of Fort Lauderdale. The City of Fort Lauderdale Domestic Preparedness and Emergency Management Bureau encourages and promotes our neighbors to be well trained and prepared. For more information on how to assist in making your community safer, stronger and better prepared please contact FTL.EM@fortlauderdale.gov, follow on Facbeook.com/City of Fort Lauderdale CERT or call 954.828.6700.

ABOUT MUSEUM OF DISCOVERY AND SCIENCE (MODS)

Founded in 1976 as the Discovery Center, today MODS is at the forefront of science education, innovation and exploration. The Museum showcases more than 300 interactive exhibits, immersive films and experiential programs. With a designated STEM Center and an aviation themed makerspace, The Leighton Family Hangar, MODS is committed to engaging, enriching and inspiring tomorrow’s workforce – today. The Museum celebrates diversity and welcomes visitors from all walks of life. MODS is closed to the public on Monday’s and three days of the year: One day in the fall for the Annual Gala (October 24, 2020), Thanksgiving, and one day in the spring for its Annual Wine, Spirits and Culinary Celebration (March 2021). Hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. MODS is located downtown at 401 SW Second Street, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33312. For more information about the Museum, please visit mods.org or call 954.467.MODS (6637). Like or follow MODS on Social Media.Facebook: facebook.com/MODSFTL Twitter: twitter.com/modsftl Instagram: instagram.com/modsftl