Driver Involved In 4-AM Fatal Tamarac Rollover Crash Just 14 Years Old, Cops Say; Two Female Teens, 16 and 13, Both Rear Passengers, Killed

TAMARAC, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives are investigating a rollover crash that left two minors dead in Tamarac Thursday morning. According to authorities, at approximately 4:31 a.m. on May 28, a silver Toyota Corolla traveling southbound on Rock Island Road entered into the path of a 1996 gray Ford F150 traveling eastbound on West Commercial Boulevard. The Ford truck, occupied by Roosevelt Nelson, 68, of Lauderhill, collided with the silver vehicle, occupied by four juvenile subjects, T-boning the vehicle on the passenger side.

A passenger from the Toyota was pronounced deceased on scene. Tamarac Fire Rescue transported the three remaining occupants from the Toyota to Broward Health Medical Center to be treated for their injuries. While enroute to the hospital, another passenger from the vehicle was pronounced dead.

According to authorities, the driver of the Toyota was a male juvenile aged 14; his front passenger, a 16 year old male. Two females from North Lauderdale who appear to be siblings with matching last names were in the rear of the vehicle, ages 16 and 13, both succumbed to their injuries. Their names while provided by police are being withheld for respect of the families. The driver of the Ford was not transported and remained on scene. The traffic homicide investigation is ongoing.