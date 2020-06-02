Detectives from SVU Continue to Investigate Discovery of “BABY JUNE,” Female 14 Day Old Infant Found Floating In Boynton Beach Inlet

BOYNTON BEACH, FL – On June 1, 2018, an off duty Boynton Beach Firefighter was boating on the ocean side of the Boynton Beach Inlet when he saw what appeared to be a body floating. Upon getting a closer look he confirmed it was a body of a female infant which was believed to be less than fourteen days old.

The infant was dubbed “BABY JUNE,” and she remains unidentified. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office detectives have sought the services of Parabon NanoLabs (Parabon), a DNA technology company located in Virginia. Parabon specializes in DNA Phenotyping, which is the process of predicting physical appearance and ancestry from unidentified DNA evidence. Law enforcement agencies use the company’s Snapshot ™ DNA Phenotyping Service (Snapshot) to generate leads in criminal investigations.

Using DNA evidence from this investigation, Snapshot produced trait predictions for Baby June. Individual predictions were made for her ancestry. Further, Phenotyping was used to attempt to determine kinship between DNA samples out to six degrees of relatedness. Unfortunately, no kinship could be established with any other DNA sample tested to date. This kinship analysis will remain on-going in the event a known relatives’ DNA sample is entered and identified.

Baby June shows an approximately even mix of African and Central Asian ancestry. These proportions are shown in the above map. This ancestry is not common in any known population, but a mix of these populations has been observed in individuals from the Caribbean. Snapshot ™ DNA Phenotyping Service.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit is requesting the public’s assistance with any information to assist in identifying BABY JUNE or locating any family members. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective B. Hansen, Special Victims Unit at 561-688-4167 or Hansenb@pbso.org. Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain ANONYMOUS by downloading our new app “CONNECT & PROTECT”, “See Something Say Something” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone.