Large Mob Loots Walmart in Greenacres; Suspect Shouts, “It’s About To Go Down On Facebook Live!” Several People Arrested

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – On Sunday, May 31, 2020 at around 11:30 pm, The Palm Beach County Sheriffs Office responded to Walmart in the 6000 block of Forest Hill Blvd in reference to a large mob looting the store. Contact was made with Walmart Asset Protection Manager who explained that at around 11:00 pm, he observed an unknown white vehicle park in the parking lot. He explained that the store was closed at this time and that he did not think anything of it.

Shortly after, another unknown vehicle drove by and shouted, “It’s about to go down on Facebook Live!” Then, at around 11:28 pm, multiple cars pulled into the parking lot and a large passenger van backed up into the cement blocks that protect the front doors. At this time, he announced to all the remaining Walmart employees who were currently still in the store to lock themselves in the cash office. The large group of people then rushed the front locked doors. One suspect used a pry bar to pry the front door open and another used a lug wrench to try and smash the front door window; both causing a severe amount of damage to the door. Once forcefully pried open, the crowd of people rushed into the store and looted the ladies apparel, jewelry, infant, shoes, bakery and electronics departments. As a result of the looting, more damage was created throughout the store to include damage to the merchandise displays and the demo electronics; some electronics were broken and some were actually removed from their display case.

Juan Castellon, 19 and two underage juveniles were observed by deputies looting and attempting to flee. In addition, deputies followed a gray Toyota Corolla, bearing FL tag: 165PZJ, from Walmart. The vehicle was occupied by several suspects. A felony traffic stop was conducted on the Toyota. Four out of 5 occupants were apprehended without incident. The fifth passenger was later apprehended in the 4200 block of S Landar Drive, Lake Worth.

Aaron Burgess, 36, driver and registered owner Bobby Jones, 26, front seat passenger De’Andre Mosely, 22, rear passenger Brenton Johnson, 19, passenger Unnamed Juvenile, 17, rear passenger

As the suspects were being detained and secured in handcuffs, several items that still had security wiring attached to them were seen in plain view on the ground and in the car.