Large Group Storms T-Mobile Store at Southern Blvd and 441, Royal Palm Beach; Loots $50,000+ in Merchandise; $5,000 In Property Damage

By Joe Mcdermott
ROYAL PALM BEACH, FL – On June 1, 2020 at approximately 3:40am, a group of individuals stormed the T-Mobile at Southern Blvd and 441, smashing the glass doors and stealing over $50,000 in merchandise while causing over $5,000 in property damage. Deputies arrested three suspects: Shu’Nice Milner, 24 and Kayla Brown, 29 and LaShawn Andres, 26. 

Shu’Nice Milner and Kayla Brown were apprehended outside T-Mobile.  Lashawn Andrews was seen fleeing the scene.  Deputies followed her vehicle all the way to Belle Glade where it eventually came to stop at NW 12th Street/ W Canal Street N. Andrews was immediate taken into custody.  Both vehicles contained numerous items that were confirmed stolen from T-Mobile as well as evidence of numerous other burglaries perpetrated throughout the county during the last 24 hours.

Additionally, another burglary occurred shortly thereafter at the T-Mobile on Okeechobee Blvd and 441 with several thousand dollars in stolen merchandise and damaged property there. In total, three arrests were made and a plethora of stolen items were recovered from numerous other suspected burglaries.

