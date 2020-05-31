CrimeLocalSociety

Second Man Charged In Belle Glade Shooting Targeting Law Enforcement

By Joe Mcdermott
BELLE GLADE, FL – On May 29, 2020, at approximate 1:30 pm, Palm Beach Detectives were conducting an investigation in the 400 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Belle Glade when a vehicle driving westbound on MLK Blvd, began shooting towards them. No one was struck by gunfire, however, property close by was damaged.

A swift investigation led to the identity of Keren Briscoe, 21, who was quickly located and placed under arrest. Briscoe, was charged with four counts of attempted homicide and one count of discharging a firearm from a vehicle.

This morning, detectives announced they have identified a second suspect, the driver of the vehicle, as Jatavious Odoms, 23. Odoms was located and arrested on four counts of attempted murder. During the interview with police, Odoms provided information clearly establishing that Law Enforcement was purposefully targeted during the shooting. Both men were booked into Palm Beach County Jail and have no bond. 

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter.

Disclaimer: News articles on this site contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself or the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. Any charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our terms of service.

