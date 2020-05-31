Second Man Charged In Belle Glade Shooting Targeting Law Enforcement

This morning, detectives announced they have identified a second suspect, the driver of the vehicle, as Jatavious Odoms, 23. Odoms was located and arrested on four counts of attempted murder.

BELLE GLADE, FL – On May 29, 2020, at approximate 1:30 pm, Palm Beach Detectives were conducting an investigation in the 400 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Belle Glade when a vehicle driving westbound on MLK Blvd, began shooting towards them. No one was struck by gunfire, however, property close by was damaged.

A swift investigation led to the identity of Keren Briscoe, 21, who was quickly located and placed under arrest. Briscoe, was charged with four counts of attempted homicide and one count of discharging a firearm from a vehicle.

This morning, detectives announced they have identified a second suspect, the driver of the vehicle, as Jatavious Odoms, 23. Odoms was located and arrested on four counts of attempted murder. During the interview with police, Odoms provided information clearly establishing that Law Enforcement was purposefully targeted during the shooting. Both men were booked into Palm Beach County Jail and have no bond.