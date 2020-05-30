CrimeLocalSociety

COPS: Man, 21, Busted for Drive By Shooting on MLK Blvd in Belle Glade

By Joe Mcdermott
Keren Briscoe, 21, was charged with four counts of homicide – murder, while engaged in murder of anther human [Violation Code: 782.04 1A2O (FC)], and one count of firing a weapon – discharge firearm from vehicle [Violation Code: 790.15 2 (FS)].

BELLE GLADE, FL – On May 29, 2020, at approximate 1:30 pm, Palm Beach County Detectives were conducting an investigation in the 400 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Belle Glade when a vehicle driving westbound on MLK Blvd, began shooting out of the vehicle towards them. Thankfully, no one was struck by gunfire, however, property close by was struck and damaged.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, further investigation led to the identity of Keren Briscoe. Briscoe, 21, was located, interviewed and denied involvement, however, probable cause was found to arrest him. According to police records, Briscoe, was charged with four counts of homicide – murder, while engaged in murder of anther human [Violation Code: 782.04 1A2O (FC)], and one count of firing a weapon – discharge firearm from vehicle [Violation Code: 790.15 2 (FS)]. He was transported to the Palm Beach County Jail and currently has no bond. 

