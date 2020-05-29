Trump Terminates Relationship with World Health Organization

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, during a speech from the Rose Garden and making good on his threat to withdraw for mishandling the coronavirus pandemic, President Donald Trump announced that the United States will cut ties with the World Health Organization.

China has total control over the World Health Organization despite only paying 40 million dollars per year compared to what the United States has been paying which is approximately 450 million dollars a year. We have detailed the reforms that it must make and engage with them directly, but they have refused to act because they have failed to make the requested and greatly needed reforms we will be today terminating our relationship with the world health organization and redirecting those funds to other worldwide and deserving urgent global public health needs. The world needs answers from china on the virus we must have transparency why is it that china shut off infected people from Wuhan to all other parts of china it went nowhere else it didn’t go to Beijing it went nowhere else but allowed them to freely travel throughout the world including Europe and the united states.

Trump had announced in mid-April that the U.S. would be placing a hold on funding to the WHO for 60–90 days pending a review as he accused the agency of “severely mismanaging and covering up” the coronavirus crisis, adding that the U.S. had a duty to insist on full accountability. Trump also noted that the U.S. would be banning “certain foreign nationals from China” who have been identified as potential security risks.

