Former Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin Arrested, Charged with Murder and Manslaughter; Still Investigating Other Three Officers Involved

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was arrested and charged with manslaughter and third-degree murder in the death of George Floyd earlier today. The Hennepin County Attorney said his office was still investigating the other three officers involved. To date, all four officers were fired, however, Chauvin has been the only officer officially charged after a video surfaced of him using excessive force where he knelt down on the victim, George Floyd’s neck, for over eight minutes leading to his death.

In incident, which took place on Monday evening, May 25, Memorial Day, has sparked three straight nights of widespread and growing protests and looting with hundreds of businesses destroyed. The rioting had become so intense, that on Thursday night, all Minneapolis police officers fled the 3rd precinct after it was stormed by protesters and fires were lit inside the building.

WATCH anarchy in Minneapolis as police ABANDON 3rd precinct headquarters after protesters breached the building and set it ablaze amid riots. The video documents excited protesters torching the bldg as officers fleeing the scene, having lost all controls pic.twitter.com/tTpxYzv2Te — Adam Milstein (@AdamMilstein) May 29, 2020

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has imposed an 8 p.m. curfew in Minneapolis and St. Paul beginning tonight and lasting through the weekend, after riots left fires and vandalism across much of the Twin Cities.