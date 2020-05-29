CrimeLocalSociety

Duo of Liquor Bandits Wanted For Stealing Numerous Bottles Of Alcohol From Walgreens Liquor Store in Lake Worth

By Joe Mcdermott
LAKE WORTH, FL – A pair of suspects are wanted by local authorities for allegedly stealing what was said to be numerous bottles of alcohol from a local Walgreens Liquor Store.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, on May 4, 2020, two unknown females entered Walgreens when one female dressed in yellow distracted an employee while the other pulled a bag from under her shirt and filled it with several bottles of alcohol. Both females fled the scene in a white or light cream colored SUV crossover type vehicle captured in store surveillance footage.

This incident occurred at the Walgreens located in the 4400 block of Melaleuca Lane, Lake Worth.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain ANONYMOUS by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter.

Disclaimer: News articles on this site contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself or the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. Any charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our terms of service.

