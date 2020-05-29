Duo of Liquor Bandits Wanted For Stealing Numerous Bottles Of Alcohol From Walgreens Liquor Store in Lake Worth

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, two unknown females entered Walgreens and stole several bottles of alcohol. The female dressed in yellow distracted an employee while the other pulled a bag from under her shirt and filled it.

LAKE WORTH, FL – A pair of suspects are wanted by local authorities for allegedly stealing what was said to be numerous bottles of alcohol from a local Walgreens Liquor Store.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, on May 4, 2020, two unknown females entered Walgreens when one female dressed in yellow distracted an employee while the other pulled a bag from under her shirt and filled it with several bottles of alcohol. Both females fled the scene in a white or light cream colored SUV crossover type vehicle captured in store surveillance footage.

This incident occurred at the Walgreens located in the 4400 block of Melaleuca Lane, Lake Worth.

