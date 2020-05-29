Broward Detectives Investigating Arson In Lauderdale Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office violent crimes detectives are releasing surveillance video of an arson that occurred at a public park in Lauderdale Lakes on Thursday. According to detectives, shortly after 5 p.m. May 28, Broward Regional Communications received a call regarding a pavilion on fire at Northgate Neighborhood Park located at 3555 W. Oakland Park Blvd. in Lauderdale Lakes.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue personnel responded and observed the park’s main pavilion fully engulfed in flames in the center of the park. Firefighters extinguished the fire, and an area check revealed damages to the pavilion and its contents as well as damages to a nearby playground.

Earlier that day, at approximately 3:22 p.m., surveillance video captures three black males entering the park. The subjects are then seen sitting on a bench underneath the main pavilion and deliberately using trash obtained from nearby garbage cans to ignite a fire on the bench. The three subjects are then seen leaving the area while the pavilion catches fire.

Violent crimes detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this case to please contact Detective Derek Diaz at 954-321-4356. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.