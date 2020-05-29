BREAKING: Badly Decomposed Body Found in Loxahatchee

LOXAHATCHEE, FL – At approximately 12:35 pm, Palm Beach County Deputies responded to a badly decomposed body located by workers in the area of E. Brighton Drive just east of Seminole Pratt Whitney Road, Loxahatchee.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriffs Office, detectives from the Violent Crimes Division are currently on scene investigating the incident. Once the scene is documented by Crime Scene Investigators the Medical Examiner’s Office will remove the body and an autopsy will be completed.

No suspect or motive is known at this time. There was also no word on the gender of the victim. This is a breaking news release and more information will be released when it becomes available.