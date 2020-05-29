CrimeLocalSociety

BREAKING: Badly Decomposed Body Found in Loxahatchee

By Joe Mcdermott
LOXAHATCHEE, FL – At approximately 12:35 pm, Palm Beach County Deputies responded to a badly decomposed body located by workers in the area of E. Brighton Drive just east of Seminole Pratt Whitney Road, Loxahatchee.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriffs Office, detectives from the Violent Crimes Division are currently on scene investigating the incident. Once the scene is documented by Crime Scene Investigators the Medical Examiner’s Office will remove the body and an autopsy will be completed.

No suspect or motive is known at this time. There was also no word on the gender of the victim. This is a breaking news release and more information will be released when it becomes available.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter.

Disclaimer: News articles on this site contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself or the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. Any charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our terms of service.

