Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg Says Social Networks Should Not Be Arbiters of Truth As Trump Signs Executive Order Targeting Social Media Companies

PALM BEACH, FL –Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has come out and said the he does not believe that Facebook and other tech platforms, such as Twitter, should have to police what is true or false on their platforms. The statement was made during an interview with CNBC’s Andrew Ross Sorkin on “Squawk Box” today, May 28, 2020.

The comment comes amid the recent backlash from President Donald Trump made when Twitter labeled two of his posts with notices that his tweets should be fact checked before taken literally; talk about waking the sleeping giant. Trump has now lashed out alleging that tech platforms are censoring conservatives and that he will “never let it happen.”

Big Tech is doing everything in their very considerable power to CENSOR in advance of the 2020 Election. If that happens, we no longer have our freedom. I will never let it happen! They tried hard in 2016, and lost. Now they are going absolutely CRAZY. Stay Tuned!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2020

Today, Trump signed an executive order to target social media companies which he claimed. “have unchecked power to censor, restrict, edit, shape, hide, alter, virtually any form of communication between private citizens and large public audiences.”

Disclaimer: News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself or the views of the owners of The Published Reporter™. For more information on our editorial policies please view our terms of service. Any charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

John Colascione John Colascione is the Chief Executive Officer of SEARCHEN NETWORKS® He specializes in Website Monetization, is a Google AdWords Certified Professional and authored an educational ‘how to’ book called ”Mastering Your Website. He writes primarily on domain names and Internet related issues while sporadically covering other items of interest if and when time allows.

