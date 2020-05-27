Palm Beach County Detectives Investigating Fatal Shooting In Lantana

LANTANA, FL – Shortly after 8:00 pm, deputies responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of Hypoluxo Road, unincorporated Lantana. Upon arrival deputies located two males; one deceased and the other injured from what appears to be gunshot wounds. The injured male was transported to a local hospital for treatment; his condition is currently unknown.
According to the Palm Beach County Sheriffs Office, detectives from the Violent Crimes Division are in route to investigate this shooting homicide further. Motive and suspect information is unknown at this time. This is a breaking story and information will be updated when available. Anyone with any information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.
