Housing Advocates Pushing to Cancel Rent

Housing advocates say the COVID-19 pandemic has laid bare a long-standing crisis in housing affordability. Photo credit: Suzanne/Adobe Stock.

NEW YORK – Housing justice advocates fear that without action from Albany, New Yorkers who have lost their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic could be at risk of losing their homes.

Businesses may be shuttered and streets practically deserted during the shutdown, but the bills keep coming in and thousands of people may no longer be able to pay their rent.

Even before the pandemic, many tenants were just one paycheck away from eviction.

In March, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a 90-day moratorium on evictions, but Cea Weaver, campaign coordinator for the Housing Justice for All alliance, says more needs to be done.

“We’re asking the State Legislature and the governor to pass legislation that would suspend landlords’ ability to collect rent for the duration of the crisis,” she states.

Legislation has been introduced in the State Assembly and Senate to suspend certain residential and small-business rents and landlord mortgage payments for three months.

Affordable housing has been a major issue for decades and landlords wield a lot of power in Albany. Weaver insists that once the pandemic has subsided, the state cannot and should not return to business as usual.

“Our goal is to rehouse 92,000 homeless New Yorkers and to make sure that everybody is living in homes that are safe and that they can afford,” she states.

Weaver says there are many things the state could do, including freezing all rents for two years and enacting legislation to keep landlords from warehousing vacant apartments.

Weaver points out that the full impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is going to land squarely on low and middle-income New Yorkers so state lawmakers need to act now.

“Whether we act or not, millions of New Yorkers cannot pay their rent and they have a critical role to play in stabilizing the situation and passing this sensible policy that can both support small landlords and support renters,” she states.

Weaver adds that without legislative action, New Yorkers and other renters across the country may have no other option but to stage a nationwide rent strike.

Did we publish something that touched your heart? Something that moved you, got you passionate and excited, or makes you feel all warm and fuzzy inside? You can contribute to our mission of reporting news independently, responsibly and truthfully. The Published Reporter™ is free and always will be. Shop promo items Mug Hat Bag Did we publish something that touched your heart? Something that moved you, got you passionate and excited, or makes you feel all warm and fuzzy inside? You can contribute to our mission of reporting news independently, responsibly and truthfully. The Published Reporter™ is free and always will be. Please consider a donation or promo item

Andrea Sears Andrea Sears has been a radio journalist for 30 years participating mostly at WBAI-Pacifica Radio in NYC as an editor, anchor and reporter for more than two decades. Sears contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the New York News Connection, a Bureau of the Public News Service.

Disclaimer: News articles on this site contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself or the views of the owners of The Published Reporter . Any charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our terms of service