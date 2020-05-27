Domain Registrar, “101domain,” Celebrates 21 Years of Service

A team member photo celebrating domain registrar 101domain’s 21st birthday, at their Vista, California location. 3220 Executive Ridge, Suite 101, Vista, CA 92081, US. When asked about the state of things at 101domain after 21 years of service, President & CEO Anthony Beltran says 101domain is stronger and healthier than it’s ever been.

VISTA, CA – 101domain, a domain registrar based out of Vista, CA, recently celebrated its 21st birthday. When asked about the state of things at 101domain after 21 years of service, President & CEO Anthony Beltran says 101domain is stronger and healthier than it’s ever been.

“Although 21 years is a lifetime in technology terms, and our world is dealing with unprecedented challenges, we certainly don’t feel like we’re getting old or slowing down,” says Beltran. “We’re more focused than ever on our mission to offer our clients tremendous value through professional and scalable web and domain name services to support their business strategies and objectives, more so than ever in these critical times.”

Launched in 1999 with the mission of providing “every top-level domain (TLD) in existence for the best prices,” 101domain has been at the vanguard of the domain name space ever since. After 21 years of operation, they boast the largest selection of domains found anywhere, totaling over 3,100 available extensions, including over 1,600 country-code Top Level Domains (ccTLDs). 101domain also has the unique privilege of being able to distribute specialty domains, such as .AERO, .BANK, and .LAW.

101domain is an accredited registrar under ICANN, or the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers, and maintains accreditation with more TLDs than any other registrar in the world. In October of 2015, 101domain was acquired by Afilias, the world’s second-largest Internet domain name registry. In order to provide full-service domain name management and brand protection to over 250,000 clients, 101domain is a member, partner, and affiliate of dozens of industry leaders, including Cloudflare, Sectigo, Google Cloud Services, Afternic and Sedo.

Beyond providing a variety of domain names, 101domain offers related services that help brands establish an online presence, grow globally, and protect their digital assets. They offer a robust portfolio of corporate brand services, as well as online tools to secure and speed up your website.

About 101domain

Founded in 1999, 101domain is an ICANN accredited domain registrar and an established name in web services. Catering to retail customers as well as corporations of all sizes, 101domain provides Domain Names, Hosting, Google G-Suite, Sectigo SSL Certificates, Cloudflare Services, and Corporate Brand Services. Acquired by Afilias in 2015, 101domain continues to focus on innovation and providing superior professional and technical services to its customers worldwide. The 101domain mission is to provide a superior end to end experience to individuals and businesses as their trusted domain name and web presence provider with the largest selection of domain name extensions found anywhere. Twitter @101domain Facebook @101domain Instagram @101domaincom

