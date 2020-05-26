VIDEO: Trump Says He Has A Chance To Break The Deep State, “A Vicious Group Of People, Very Bad For Our Country, That’s Never Happened Before”

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Friday, May 22nd, President Trump sat with Sharyl Attkisson for an exclusive extended interview at the White House for a segment of “Full Measure” a news show that airs on Sunday mornings. During the interview, Trump said that he is fighting against “The Deep State” and that he is “draining the swamp” as promised.

Trump also stated that he hopes that Attorney General William Barr will ‘do something about it’ referring to those who may have broken the law when it comes to the entire Russian collusion narrative played out by democrats causing over two years of investigations and costing tax payer millions while netting zero results. Trump went on to say that “other things will come out too,” likely in the coming weeks as a slew of Russia probe documents have recently been declassified.

What am I doing? I am fighting the Deep State, I am fighting The Swamp and I said I was doing it and I am exposing The Swamp. I think if it keeps going the way I’m going and [John] Ratcliffe is fantastic, if it keeps going the way it’s going, I have a chance to break the Deep State, it’s a vicious group of people, it’s very bad for our country, and that’s never happened before.

John Ratcliffe, who is said to be considered a “Trump Loyalist” was recently approved as the Director of National Intelligence. Most Democrats had opposed the nomination of the congressman from Texas, however, a vote of 49-44 confirm him last week as the head of the nation’s 17 intelligence agencies and the president’s top intelligence adviser. Ratcliffe will replace Richard Grenell.

They never thought I was going to win and then I won, and then they tried to get me out, that was the insurance policy, she’s going to win but just in case she doesn’t win we have an insurance policy. And now I beat them on the insurance policy, and now they are being exposed. Comey is a dirty cop; McCabe, bad guy, these are all bad guys, Lisa Page and Strzok, these are the two lovers right, and they used public servers, they put it out public because they didn’t want anybody to see, you know like spouses etc. to see that they were having an affair and because they did that they got caught. Tremendous things have happened, they forged documents, we caught them, they have people that have forged documents, I would like to see it move much faster. I will be honest with you, to me, I do not need any more information, I know, and I purposely stayed out of it, other than I appoint people. I purposely stayed out of it, but I’ll tell you what they’ve done if this were President Obama, if this were a democrat instead of a republican people would have been in jail for two years, many people would have been in jail for two years already with a 50-year term, okay, 50 years, but we caught him, now hopefully Bill Barr is going to do something about it, and you know what other things are going to come out too and a lot of other things are going to come out, but you don’t even need other things what they’ve done is so corrupt, they’ve tried to take down a duly elected President of the United States, happens to be in this case me, but we can never allow it to happen again.

Joe Mcdermott Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter.