A Declaration of Conformity

Independence Hall, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo credit: Shutterstock, licensed.

DELRAY BEACH, FL – Our Declaration Of Independence was produced as a road map for the beginning of our great country, leading up to our Constitution, the greatest document ever written in the free world. But it seems that the Democrats want us to forget the Declaration of Independence and in its place, the “Declaration of Conformity”. This past week Democrat candidate for president, Joe Biden, proclaimed that if black people supported Trump over himself, then they “ain’t black.” This is the same guy who has called President Trump a racist. I guess if he is looking for a racist, he should look in the mirror to see who the real racist is. What a dumb thing to say, but what else is new when Biden opens his mouth. He seems to be afflicted with a terminal case of “foot in mouth disease.”

It seems the Democrats and Biden’s attitude reflects a larger problem on the left. The view that race, gender, ethnicity, sexual orientation and other identities are more important than individual liberty. Biden thinks that being black means that that person should support the Democrats and therefore should support him. Doesn’t that sound like “Massa Joe” running the plantation? Many blacks, both liberal and conservative, have condemned that flippant remark as totally racist and inappropriate. But, in order to try to save face, Biden gave a luke-warm apology and his fellow flunky’s in the Democrat Party and in the “fake news” media, are scrambling to soften the damage done by his racist remark. I must remind them that, no matter how hard you try, you can’t polish horse manure.

You have to wonder why, during a presidential campaign, that the party out of power is almost exclusively campaigning against President Trump on a personal basis rather than challenging him on the policies that he has had passed during his 3 ½ years in office. They don’t seem to have a plan for the betterment of the country, except to pass ridiculous legislation furthering their Marxist/Socialist agenda, mostly which has nothing to do with alleviating the financial horrors brought about by the pandemic. They know it will not pass the Senate, but they think it will appeal to the people by giving them goodies from the federal treasury. That largess they propose, which amounts to another $3 trillion in debt, will be seen as another boondoggle by a desperate party looking to regain power with a flawed candidate.

Should we become a nation of conformists or should we follow what our founding fathers gave us, a nation of citizen governance with emphasis on individual liberty? We must never put ourselves in boxes as to race, gender, ethnicity, and sexual identification etc. Our Declaration of Independence gives us the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness, not the “guarantee” of happiness. The only conformity we should express is in following the dictates of the Constitution. We must not let those who want to fundamentally change our society into a Socialist hell hole return to power. This election in November will determine whether we go on to greater victories or will we become another Cuba or Venezuela. Remember, we didn’t elect a Pope, we elected a leader, and President Trump is that leader, with all his warts and petty foibles. We must re-elect President Trump in November for the good of the country.

Chuck Lehmann Chuck Lehmann is a graduate of St. John’s University with his graduate work done at Hofstra University. He has an illustrious journalistic career, writing editorials for the Canada Free Press, Delray Sun and Boca Forum, supplement publications in the Sun-Sentinel newspaper and has been the editorialist-in-chief at the Chuck on the Right Side blog for the past 10 years.