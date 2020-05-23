VIDEO: White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Abruptly Ends Press Briefing by Calling Out Journalists on ObamaGate Media Blackout

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Yesterday, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany ended a press briefing by asking journalists why they have not been asking questions on the Michael Flynn ordeal. When asked about whether the President has considered pardoning Barack Obama which the journalist mentioned was based on an article written by Joel Pollock of Breitbart News that morning, McEnany responded:

I have not spoken to the President about that. Who I did speak to about President Obama and unmasking Michael Flynn were the men and women in this room. I haven’t spoken to him on that specific point, I have spoken to him about the matter generally and I laid out a series of questions that any good journalist would want to answer about why people were unmasked and all sorts of questions and I just wanted to follow up with you guys on that, did anyone take it upon themselves to pose any questions about Michael Flynn and on unmasking to President Obama’s spokesperson? Oh, not a single journalist has posed that question? Okay, so I would like to lay out a series of questions and perhaps if I write them out in a slide format maybe we are visual learners and you guys will follow up with journalistic curiosity. So, number one, why did the Obama administration use opposition research funded by a political organization and filled with foreign dirt to surveil members of the Trump campaign? Number two, why was Lieutenant General Michael Flynn unmasked, not by the Intel Community entirely, but by Obama’s chief of staff, by the former Vice President Joe Biden, by Susan Rice by the Treasury secretary? I mean this is extraordinary and you know if it were political appointees in the Trump administration, I can guarantee you, I would have questions in my inbox right now but apparently Obama’s spokesperson does not. Why was Flynn’s identity leaked and a criminal act, it is a criminal act to leak the identity of Michael Flynn to the press but it happened, where are the questions to Obama’s spokesperson because my team would be running around this building should this have happened under the Trump administration. Why did the DOJ Sally Yates learn about the unmasking from President? So much for going by the book as Susan Rice said three times, thou doth protest too much Susan Rice. And then finally, question number five, why did James clapper, John Brennan, Samantha Power and Susan Rice privately admit under oath they had no evidence of collusion while saying the opposite publicly. It is a long weekend. You guys have three days to follow up on those questions and I certainly hope the next time I ask some hands go up because Obama spokesperson should be asked those questions becuase President Trump’s spokespeople certainly would be.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany