Trump Issues Directive to Reopen Houses of Worship by Deeming Them “Essential Places” That Provide “Essential Services”

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, speaking a press conference at the White House, President Trump has called upon governors across the country to allow the reopening of churches, synagogues, mosques, and all houses of worship by deeming them “essential places” that provide “essential services” going as far as threatening to override state leaders who refuse to do so.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is issuing guidance for communities of faith. I want to thank Dr. Redfield and the CDC for their work on this matter and all the other work they have been doing over the past what now seems like a long period of time. Today I am identifying houses of worship, churches, synagogues and mosques, as essential places that provide essential services. Some governors have deemed liquor stores and abortion clinics as essential but have left our churches and other houses of worship. It is not right, so I am correcting this injustice and calling houses of worship essential. I call upon governors to allow our churches and places of worship to open right now. If there is any question, they are going to have to call me, but they are not going to be successful in that call.

Some governors have already said that they will disregard Trumps classification and will make no change to how their state handles their reopening. Baltimore Mayor Jack Young said he is keeping his stay-home order in effect in the city without adjustment or lessening of restrictions. Other groups have called the order ‘wreckless’ saying it places the health and safety of worshippers at risk

