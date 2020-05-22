BREAKING: Nine Year Old Autistic Boy Reportedly Abducted Yesterday Found Dead In Miami Lake

MIAMI, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD), Special Victims Bureau, Missing Persons Unit, is investigating the death of a nine year old, autistic boy found dead this morning Friday, May 22, 2020 about four miles from where he was reportedly taken, said Miami-Dade police.

The Florida Amber Alert for Alejandro Ripley has been cancelled. We are very sad to report that the child was found deceased.

If you would like further information, please call the Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-476-5423. — FDLE (@fdlepio) May 22, 2020

According to investigators, as a mother and he son were driving westbound on SW 88 Street from 157 Avenue, the mother, Patricia Ripley, noticed she was being followed by an unknown vehicle. The driver of the unknown vehicle attempted to side-swipe her, forcing her to veer onto SW 158 Avenue. The vehicle then blocked her in while two men ambushed her, demanding drugs. After stating she didn’t have any, they stole her cellular phone and abducted her son, Alejandro, fleeing southbound in a blue four-door vehicle.

Until this morning, investigators issued an amber alert and were seeking Alejandro Ripley, 9, and the individuals involved. Alejandro, who was considered, non-verbal, was found floating in a lake near SW 62 Street and 138 Court in southwest Miami-Dade.

Joe Mcdermott Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter.

