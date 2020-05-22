Biden Tells African American Voters, If You Ain’t For Him, “You Ain’t Black”

WASHINGTON, D.C. – “You Ain’t Black” … That is what Presidential candidate Joe Biden says, if voters have trouble ‘figuring out’ if they are for him, or President Trump in the upcoming 2020 election this November. At least that is what he told host “Charlamagne tha God” when he spoke with him earlier today, on The Breakfast Club talk show.

If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, you ain’t black.

Biden later apologized for what he characterized as a very “cavalier” statement.

I shouldn’t have been such a wise guy; I shouldn’t have been so Cavalier and responded to what I thought was… anyway, it was, I don’t take it for granted at all, and no one no one should have to vote for any party based on their race, their religion, their background. There are African Americans who think that Trump is worth voting for. I don’t think so, I’m prepared to put my record against his, that was the bottom line and it was it was really unfortunate I shouldn’t have been so Cavalier.

Did we publish something that touched your heart? Something that moved you, got you passionate and excited, or makes you feel all warm and fuzzy inside? You can contribute to our mission of reporting news independently, responsibly and truthfully. The Published Reporter™ is free and always will be. Shop promo items Mug Hat Bag Did we publish something that touched your heart? Something that moved you, got you passionate and excited, or makes you feel all warm and fuzzy inside? You can contribute to our mission of reporting news independently, responsibly and truthfully. The Published Reporter™ is free and always will be. Please consider a donation or promo item

Joe Mcdermott Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter.