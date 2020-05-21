Palm Beach Sheriff’s Marine Unit Releases COVID-19 Related Video on Boating Rules for Memorial Day Weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit has released a video on boating rules for the public including information on how to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to the video, the the following is related to all Palm Beach County Boating and Water Activities:
All Sandbars, Islands And Shorelines Are Closed Including:
- Beer Can Island and Sandbar
- Peanut Island and Sandbar
- Munyon Island
- Jupiter and Tequesta Sandbars
I’d like to give some direction for Memorial Day weekend. I know we’re going to have a lot of vessels coming down and coming up from both counties. Currently within Palm Beach County, Peanut Island, Loxahatchee slash Jupiter Ssandbar, closed, Munyan Island and Beer Can Island.Lt. Vince Spierto
This includes all Boats, Kayakers and Paddle Boarders. There is NO Rafting or Flotillas. Tying or roping of boats to each other is prohibited. Vessels may anchor in deeper water and must be 50 feet apart from each other. Violations of the Emergency Order can result in civil fines, arrest and seizure of assets. These guidelines are in place for the safety and welfare of Palm Beach County’s boating and water sports community.
Did we publish something that touched your heart? Something that moved you, got you passionate and excited, or makes you feel all warm and fuzzy inside? You can contribute to our mission of reporting news independently, responsibly and truthfully. The Published Reporter™ is free and always will be. Please consider a donation or promo item.
Disclaimer: News articles on this site contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself or the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. Any charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our terms of service.