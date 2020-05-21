Palm Beach Sheriff’s Marine Unit Releases COVID-19 Related Video on Boating Rules for Memorial Day Weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit has released a video on boating rules for the public including information on how to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to the video, the the following is related to all Palm Beach County Boating and Water Activities:

All Sandbars, Islands And Shorelines Are Closed Including:

Beer Can Island and Sandbar

Peanut Island and Sandbar

Munyon Island

Jupiter and Tequesta Sandbars

I’d like to give some direction for Memorial Day weekend. I know we’re going to have a lot of vessels coming down and coming up from both counties. Currently within Palm Beach County, Peanut Island, Loxahatchee slash Jupiter Ssandbar, closed, Munyan Island and Beer Can Island. Lt. Vince Spierto

This includes all Boats, Kayakers and Paddle Boarders. There is NO Rafting or Flotillas. Tying or roping of boats to each other is prohibited. Vessels may anchor in deeper water and must be 50 feet apart from each other. Violations of the Emergency Order can result in civil fines, arrest and seizure of assets. These guidelines are in place for the safety and welfare of Palm Beach County’s boating and water sports community.

