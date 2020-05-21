Dream Finders Homes Opens Townhomes At Beacon Lake; Decorated Townhome Models Open For Virtual And Personal Tours

Dream Finders’ townhomes at Beacon Lake offer 1,388 square feet to 2,081 square feet of open-concept living space.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, FL – Dream Finders Homes proudly announces the opening of three beautiful new townhome models at Beacon Lake, the popular lakefront lifestyle community in northern St. Johns County. Personal and virtual model home tours are available.

“We are pleased to announce the opening of our luxury townhome community at Beacon Lake,” said Bruce J. Parker, Managing Director for BBX Capital Real Estate, Beacon Lake’s master developer. “Our newest offering appeals to a wide range of buyers, from young professionals and families to early retirees. With all of the amenities Beacon Lake has to offer, residents will love living here.”

Dream Finders’ townhomes at Beacon Lake offer 1,388 square feet to 2,081 square feet of open-concept living space and are priced from the $230s. Designed for the Beacon Lake lifestyle, the townhomes include three or four bedrooms and two or two-and-a-half baths as well as a gourmet kitchen, private owner’s suite, attached two-car garage and private covered lanai for outdoor living enjoyment. Every townhome includes beautiful finishes such as designer cabinets, quartz counter-tops and luxury upgraded flooring selections. Townhome residents enjoy water and nature preserve views, three pocket parks, a stop-a-while with a gazebo and access to all community amenities including the Lake House Amenity and Fitness Center. With maintenance-free living within a lakefront lifestyle community, townhome buyers enjoy their weekends taking advantage of Beacon Lake’s resort-style amenities instead of taking care of their home.

“Dream Finders Homes is fully aligned with Beacon Lake’s nature-oriented, family-friendly community vision,” said Patrick Zalupski, CEO, Dream Finders Homes. “Our homes are designed for enjoying family connections, outdoor recreation and the high quality of life that St. Johns County offers.”

Quick move-in townhomes are available at Beacon Lake. For a limited time, Dream Finders Homes is offering special financing programs including 100 percent financing. The builder will match Covid-19 Stimulus Check payments up to $4,800 and also pay closing costs.

Dream Finders Beacon Lake Townhome models are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and Saturday, from noon to 6 p.m. on Friday and Sunday, and by appointment. Call 904-738-0165 to schedule a personal appointment and VIP tour. Virtual tours also are available.

For more information, visit www.dreamfindershomes.com/beacon-lake.

In addition to the townhomes, Dream Finders Homes and Mattamy Homes are building coastal-inspired single-family homes featuring welcoming front porches and open floor plans at Beacon Lake. The award-winning, single-family home designs range in size from 1,600 square feet to more than 3,500 square feet and priced from the mid-$200s to $500s. Five beautifully decorated model homes are open for tours.

The heart and pride of the Beacon Lake community is the 8,200-square-foot Lake House Amenity and Fitness Center. Anchored by a 43-acre paddle-friendly lake and nestled within 358 acres of nature preserve, the Lake House is situated to maximize half-mile lake views and provides a stunning backdrop for sunrises and sunsets. Luxuriously appointed, yet warm and welcoming, the Lake House features today’s most desirable amenities – a junior Olympic swimming pool, fun pool and Splash Park plus a crew house for kayak rentals and a demonstration kitchen. The state-of-the-art fitness center offers virtual training and classes, cardio and strength training equipment, free weights, spin bikes and a fitness studio. Children of all ages enjoy the lakeside sand beach, pirate-themed playground and sports fields. A bark park offers furry residents and their owners a place to exercise, socialize and play. The community has miles of multipurpose paths, perfect for walking, running or biking.

Beacon Lake is within the St. Johns County Public School District and zoned for A-rated schools including Ocean Palms Elementary School, Alice B. Landrum Middle School and Allen D. Nease High School for the 2020-2021 school year.

Located on the south side of County Road 210 between U.S. Route 1 and Interstate 95, Beacon Lake offers residents a central location near shopping, dining, employment centers and area beaches. For more information, visit www.BeaconLake.com.

About BBX Capital Real Estate: BBX Capital Real Estate, a division of BBX Capital Corporation, is involved in the development, operation, management, and investment in residential and commercial real estate including investments, directly and indirectly through joint ventures, in master planned communities, multifamily rental communities, single family for sale communities and commercial properties located primarily in Florida. For more information, please visit www.BBXCapitalRealEstate.com, or contact at Bruce J. Parker at 954-940-4941 or BParker@BBXCapital.com.

About Dream Finders Homes: Dream Finders Homes is a private, national home builder dedicated to building the highest quality constructed homes at the most affordable prices. Dream Finders prides itself on offering transparency in the home building process while earning the reputation of being ‘The Best Value at Every Price Point.’ Dream Finders strives to work with every home buyer to build a unique home that fits their lifestyle. Dream Finders, building the American Dream one home at a time in Northeast Florida, Austin, Orlando, Colorado, Northern Virginia, Maryland, Savannah and Coastal South Carolina. For more information, visit www.dreamfindershomes.com.

About Mattamy Homes: Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with a 40-year history of operations across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps 7,000 families realize their dream of home ownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 10 markets –Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida – and in Canada, those communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, as well as in Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

