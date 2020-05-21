Detectives Investigating Fatal Shooting In Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting in Pompano Beach. According to detectives, shortly before 11 p.m. on Saturday, May 16, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the area of 390 N.W. 27th Ave. in Pompano Beach for a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, deputies found one of the victims, Gregory Johnson, suffering from a gunshot wound. Pompano Beach Fire Rescue transported Johnson to Broward Health North where he was pronounced dead. A second victim sustained a gunshot wound which was not life threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BSO Homicide Detective Louis Bonhomme at 954-321-4377. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.

Did we publish something that touched your heart? Something that moved you, got you passionate and excited, or makes you feel all warm and fuzzy inside? You can contribute to our mission of reporting news independently, responsibly and truthfully. The Published Reporter™ is free and always will be. Shop promo items Mug Hat Bag Did we publish something that touched your heart? Something that moved you, got you passionate and excited, or makes you feel all warm and fuzzy inside? You can contribute to our mission of reporting news independently, responsibly and truthfully. The Published Reporter™ is free and always will be. Please consider a donation or promo item

Joe Mcdermott Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter.