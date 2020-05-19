Man Shot And Killed In Unicorporated Central Broward

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in unincorporated Central Broward yesterday, Monday May 18, 2020.
According to detectives, at approximately 5:51 a.m., Broward County Regional Communications received a report of a shooting in the area of Northwest 6th Street and Northwest 27th Avenue. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded and found an adult male had been shot. He was pronounced deceased on scene. Homicide and crime scene detectives are investigating this death. No one else was injured.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Detectives Samantha Cottam at 954-321-4544 or John Curcio at 954-321-4210. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.
