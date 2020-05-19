CrimeLocalSociety

Man Shot And Killed In Unicorporated Central Broward

By Joe Mcdermott
[ADVERTISEMENT] Find Hidden Deals and up to 70% Discounts on Over 600 Million Products!

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in unincorporated Central Broward yesterday, Monday May 18, 2020.

According to detectives, at approximately 5:51 a.m., Broward County Regional Communications received a report of a shooting in the area of Northwest 6th Street and Northwest 27th Avenue. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded and found an adult male had been shot. He was pronounced deceased on scene. Homicide and crime scene detectives are investigating this death. No one else was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Detectives Samantha Cottam at 954-321-4544 or John Curcio at 954-321-4210. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.

Comment via Facebook
Did we publish something that touched your heart? Something that moved you, got you passionate and excited, or makes you feel all warm and fuzzy inside? You can contribute to our mission of reporting news independently, responsibly and truthfully. The Published Reporter™ is free and always will be. Please consider a donation or promo item.
Shop promo items
Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter.

Disclaimer: News articles on this site contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself or the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. Any charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our terms of service.

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Proposal Could Tip the Balance in Lake Okeechobee

Trimmel Gomes

Detectives: House Fire Kills To Elderly Residents In Tamarac

Joe Mcdermott

Lessons for Liberators: A Little Piece of Ground, “An…

Tabitha Korol
1 of 326