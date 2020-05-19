Left Implodes as Trump Launches Website Highlighting Biden Gaffs

WASHINGTON, D. C – President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign has launched a website at the address, www.thetruthoverfacts.com (video below), which highlights what it calls, the first episode of “Truth over Facts,” one of Biden’s many gaffs along the campaign trail. The site includes a contact form where users can ‘send tips’ related to the discovery of TRUTH OVER FACTS by texting TRUTH to 88022.

According to a press release by the Trump campaign,

“Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. announced the launch of ‘Truth Over Facts,’ an investigative website aimed at uncovering the truth behind Joe Biden’s never-ending, seemingly incomprehensible statements during his third, plodding campaign for president. The website takes a closer look at Biden’s words and phrasing and brings in “experts” to discern if there is hidden meaning behind the muddled declarations that most normal people would miss.”

“The American people deserve to know the truth behind Joe Biden’s delirious and nonsensical claims on the campaign trail,” said Tim Murtaugh, Trump 2020 Communications Director. “When he’s mangling the text of the Declaration of Independence or calling someone a ‘lying, dog-faced pony soldier,’ is he really speaking a language that only he and a select group of others understand? This campaign for president cannot be allowed to continue for one more minute until we try to unlock the secrets behind Joe Biden’s incomprehensible babbling.”

It’s really hilarious to see the Media lose their minds over the Trump campaign’s new spoof investigative site, “Truth Over Facts”.



It’s a reference to a Biden gaffe.



Media Double standard exposed.



The presumptive 2020 Democratic front-runner left many in a crowd at the Iowa State Fair confused in the summer of 2019 when he told them: “We choose science over fiction,” Biden said. “We choose truth over facts.”

