Barack Obama: The Teflon Con

The flunky’s of Barack Obama, in the Justice Department and the FBI and Democrat apologists, have for the past three plus years been exclaiming that the Obama Administration was free of scandals. Photo credit: Evan El-Amin, ShutterStock.com, licensed.

DELRAY BEACH, FL – Whoever heard of an outgoing president using his office to orchestrate the undermining of his successor? Well, it seems that Obama was knee-deep in the muck as he and his “henchmen” tried to bring down the person who was elected to succeed him in the Oval Office, Donald J. Trump.

The flunky’s of Obama (in the Justice Department and the FBI and Democrat apologists) have for the past three plus years been exclaiming that the Obama Administration was free of scandals (and with a straight face yet). What universe have they been living on? Do they really think we are blinded to those events that happened during his “scandal free” 8 years in office? First, there was the ignominious “Fast and Furious” debacle, whereby guns were funneled to drug cartels in Mexico presumably so they could be traced by law enforcement agencies. This turned out to be a total disaster that resulted in the murder of Border Patrol agent Brian Terry, and subsequently an “Obstruction of Congress” charge against then Attorney General Eric Holder for the withholding of records and details of this boondoggle.

Next there was the introduction and passage of the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) by a strictly partisan vote (no Republicans voted for it) where Obama said the following untruths, you can keep your health insurance plan, you can keep your doctor, and a family of four would save $2500 per year. All B.S. statements. Most Democrats who voted for it didn’t even read it as Nancy Pelosi said at that time “We must pass the bill to know what’s in it”. That’s real transparency, right?

Next on the scandal agenda was the fiasco of the American compound in Benghazi where four Americans were murdered (including our Ambassador to Libya). Obama and the members of his Administration, including Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and U.N. Ambassador Susan Rice, all proclaimed that an innocuous video caused the carnage, but it was later determined that the Obama Administration failed to heed warnings about possible future attacks by Islamic terrorists. Obama even went before the UN Assembly to state that false narrative of a video that caused the death of four Americans. Liar, liar pants on fire.

In the second term of his Administration, Obama made a deal with the Taliban in Afghanistan to exchange five high ranking terrorists for one U.S. Army deserter. What a one-sided deal that was. It made no sense at all.

In addition, Obama then made a deal, with the help of then Secretary of State John Kerry, with Iran (without Congressional approval) to have Iran postpone their nuclear weapons program for 10 years with toothless provisions about inspections of their program. In addition, billions of dollars were paid by Obama to Iran for the worthless promises of the rogue regime of Iran. It was reasonable to assume that much of that money went to foment terror across the Middle East. It took an executive order by President Trump to cancel this one-sided deal.

So now, after almost four years of trying to cancel the election of 2016, facts have been revealed and uncovered that Obama and his entourage including John Brennan, James Clapper, Susan Rice, James McCabe, Jim Comey, Peter Strzok, Lisa Page and others, were organized to work (the Deep State) to undermine President Trump for the purpose of having him removed from office even after he was sworn into office. Even the now presumed Democrat candidate for president, Joe Biden, attended that meeting and was in on the con. They hatched a plot, on January 5, 2017, to railroad Trump’s National Security Adviser Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn into committing giving a falsehood to the FBI, thereby making him guilty of a crime. After threats to him and his family, he copped a plea of guilty.

The Democrats by using illegal means including charges of collusion with Russia and conspiring with the president of the Ukraine, are still trying have Trump removed from office. Trump was found not guilty of all those fake charges and Lt. Gen. Flynn’s appeal to have his induced guilty plea revoked has been upheld by the Justice Department.

All those matters listed above prove that the Obama Administration was far from being scandal free, but were up to their eyeballs in treachery. Now it is up to the Republicans to grow some “gonads” and pursue justice so that these nefarious activities are not used to undermine future presidents, and to help restore the public’s confidence in our justice system. Justice must be dealt out fairly to the perpetrators, regardless of their stature.

We must hold Obama and his minions to obeying the law so that the “Teflon Con” (Obama) could not be held up to be the honest politician that he claims to have been. Now Republicans, go do the right thing.

Chuck Lehmann Chuck Lehmann is a graduate of St. John’s University with his graduate work done at Hofstra University. He has an illustrious journalistic career, writing editorials for the Canada Free Press, Delray Sun and Boca Forum, supplement publications in the Sun-Sentinel newspaper and has been the editorialist-in-chief at the Chuck on the Right Side blog for the past 10 years.