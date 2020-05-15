White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Takes On Reporter Who Asks “What Crime Was Actually Committed” In “ObamaGate”

Kayleigh McEnany, 32, a devout Christian and a strong supporter of Trump since the 2016 presidential campaign, is not intimidated by the media, and has been well prepared for her new position informing Americans on White House positions to current issues. Photo credit: Fox News / YouTube.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A White House reporter did his best job to take on newly appointed White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany during a press conference today but was let down with her firm and ardent response.

The question was focused on what is being referred to as #ObamaGate on social media and within news circles since information was released early this month relating to the misconduct in the investigation and subsequent prosecution of President Trump’s former national security adviser, Michael T. Flynn,, as well as an ‘unmasking’ of conversations of Mr. Flynn; private U.S. citizens caught on tape by U.S. intelligence are to be protected under U.S. law.

The reporter referred to President Trump, saying that “people should be jailed” during an interview with Maria Bartiromo yesterday, May 14, 2020. He then asked exactly what crime was committed.

The President suggested that people should be jailed, for what he said earlier in the week was an obvious crime. You’re an attorney and the President’s spokesperson, perhaps you can lay out the elements of this crime. What crime was committed and in what way?

McEnany, 32, a devout Christian and a strong supporter of Trump since the 2016 presidential campaign, is not intimidated by the media, and has been well prepared for her new position informing the American public on White House positions to current issues.

