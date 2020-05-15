COPS: Suspect’s Charged In 2011 Fatal Shooting of James Howard Jr.

James Earl Williams Jr., and Shalantra Blye, the suspects who were involved in the untimely death of James Howard Jr., in October, 2011. alm Beach County Sheriffs Office.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – On October 22, 2011, just after midnight, James Howard Jr., was shot and killed while picking up his children from a residence in West Palm Beach. Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division began an immediate investigation into who committed the fatal shooting.

That investigation led detectives to identify Dominique Wright, James Earl Williams Jr., and Shalantra Blye as the suspects who were involved in the mans untimely death.

On May 13, 2020, detectives procured arrest warrants for all three suspects, Dominique Wright, James Earl Williams Jr., and Shalantra Blye for first degree murder with a firearm and conspiracy to commit first degree murder with a firearm.

On May 13, 2020, at 8:00 pm, detectives learned Williams was residing in the Palm Beach County Jail on domestic violence charges from Riviera Beach Police Department. He was immediately booked for first degree murder.

On May 14, 2020, at 11:00 am, Shalantra Blye was located, arrested and transported to the Palm Beach County Jail to be booked for first degree murder.

Dominique Wright is currently in state prison.

Did we publish something that touched your heart? Something that moved you, got you passionate and excited, or makes you feel all warm and fuzzy inside? You can contribute to our mission of reporting news independently, responsibly and truthfully. The Published Reporter™ is free and always will be. Shop promo items Mug Hat Bag Did we publish something that touched your heart? Something that moved you, got you passionate and excited, or makes you feel all warm and fuzzy inside? You can contribute to our mission of reporting news independently, responsibly and truthfully. The Published Reporter™ is free and always will be. Please consider a donation or promo item

Joe Mcdermott Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter.