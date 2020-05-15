COPS: Suspect’s Charged In 2011 Fatal Shooting of James Howard Jr.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – On October 22, 2011, just after midnight, James Howard Jr., was shot and killed while picking up his children from a residence in West Palm Beach. Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division began an immediate investigation into who committed the fatal shooting.
That investigation led detectives to identify Dominique Wright, James Earl Williams Jr., and Shalantra Blye as the suspects who were involved in the mans untimely death.
On May 13, 2020, detectives procured arrest warrants for all three suspects, Dominique Wright, James Earl Williams Jr., and Shalantra Blye for first degree murder with a firearm and conspiracy to commit first degree murder with a firearm.
On May 13, 2020, at 8:00 pm, detectives learned Williams was residing in the Palm Beach County Jail on domestic violence charges from Riviera Beach Police Department. He was immediately booked for first degree murder.
On May 14, 2020, at 11:00 am, Shalantra Blye was located, arrested and transported to the Palm Beach County Jail to be booked for first degree murder.
Dominique Wright is currently in state prison.
Disclaimer: News articles on this site contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself or the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. Any charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our terms of service.