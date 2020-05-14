Detectives: House Fire Kills To Elderly Residents In Tamarac

TAMARAC, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives are investigating the deaths of two elderly individuals in a Tamarac house fire. According to police, shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 13, Broward County Regional Communications received a report of a residential structure fire located at 7305 N.W. 65th St. in Tamarac. Tamarac Fire Rescue and North Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to the residence, extinguished the fire and brought two people out of the house.

One adult female was pronounced dead on scene. Tamarac Fire Rescue transported one adult male to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased. There were a total of five occupants of the house.

Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives are working with the State Fire Marshal Office to conduct an investigation into the exact cause of the fire and whether the home was being used as an assisted living facility.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Detective Samantha Cottam at 954-321-4544. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.

Joe Mcdermott Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter.