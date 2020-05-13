Palm Beach Cold Case Detectives Investigating Homicide Linked To Skeletal Remains of Wayne Calvin Griffith, Found in 1993, Now Linked by DNA Match

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – Cold case detectives are investigating a homicide of an Ohio man, Wayne Calvin Griffith, that took place nearly thirty years ago. Griffith was 43 when he disappeared and was assumed by his family to have traveled to Florida. According to a spokesperson from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, on October 25, 1993, survey workers discovered skeletal remains in the area of Southern Blvd and State Road 7, in unincorporated Palm Beach County. The unidentified skeletal remains were taken to the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner’s Office and determined to be human and the manner of death to be homicide.

On May 11, 2020, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Cold Case Detectives were notified by the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification that the remains belonged to Wayne Calvin Griffith based upon a DNA match between the unidentified DNA sample and family members reference samples in the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS).

“Persistent detective work and DNA technology revealed that a missing persons case from Ohio and an unsolved homicide from Florida were one in the same,” said Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. “This outcome brings closure to a family, long separated from their loved one.”

Detectives learned that Wayne Griffith was reported missing by his family is Ashtabula, Ohio on October 1, 1993.

Anyone who may have known Wayne Calvin Griffith or has any information on his homicide is urged to call Detective John Cogburn of the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office at 561-688-4063. To remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or visit https://www.crimestopperspbc.com

Did we publish something that touched your heart? Something that moved you, got you passionate and excited, or makes you feel all warm and fuzzy inside? You can contribute to our mission of reporting news independently, responsibly and truthfully. The Published Reporter™ is free and always will be. Shop promo items Mug Hat Bag Did we publish something that touched your heart? Something that moved you, got you passionate and excited, or makes you feel all warm and fuzzy inside? You can contribute to our mission of reporting news independently, responsibly and truthfully. The Published Reporter™ is free and always will be. Please consider a donation or promo item

Joe Mcdermott Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter.

Prev Post Texas Man Gets 60 Years In Prison For Sexually Abusing A Child In Hundreds Of Videos And Images; Admitted to Sadism and Bestiality