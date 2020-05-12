Oakland Park Man Robbed At Gunpoint By Men Wearing Surgical Masks

OAKLAND PARK, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office robbery detectives are releasing surveillance video of an armed robbery that occurred in Oakland Park on May 3. According to detectives, shortly after 10:30 p.m. Sunday, an adult male was robbed at gunpoint while fixing his boat in Oakland Park. The subjects, two males wearing surgical masks, forced the victim to the ground at gunpoint and demanded his wallet. After realizing the victim was not carrying a wallet, the subjects then searched the victim’s vehicle for valuables.
At some point, the victim, who’s name was not released, was able to stand up and walk toward the front door of his residence. Video surveillance shows an exchange of words between the victim and one of the subjects before the victim is seen quickly entering his home. The masked men are then seen running away from the scene.
The first subject is described as a slim male with dark complexion last seen wearing a dark Nike hooded sweatshirt and light-colored shorts. He was accompanied by another slim male with dark complexion wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and dark pants. Both subjects had on surgical masks.
The investigation is ongoing. Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this case to please contact Detective Keith Rosen at 954-321-4270. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.
