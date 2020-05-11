Suspect Wanted for Robbery at Marathon Gas Station in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – A male suspects is wanted for allegedly committing a robbery at a Marathon Gas station in unincorporated West Palm Beach. According to Palm Beach County detectives, the suspect entered Marathon Gas station and attacked a victim from behind. During the attack the suspect forcibly removed the victim’s wallet then fled to a red Nissan sedan. This incident occurred on May 9, 2020. Marathon Gas station is located in the 3600 block of S. Military Trail, unincorporated West Palm Beach.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain ANONYMOUS by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.
