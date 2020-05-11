A Closed Mouth Gathers No Foot

Then Vice President Joe Biden when he appeared alongside Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, in Scranton, Pennsylvania in August 2016. Photo credit: Matt Smith Photographer / Shutterstock.com, licensed.

DELRAY BEACH, FL – Shouldn’t those words in the headline be heeded by Joe Bidert and a host of other Democrats, especially Adam Schiff and Nancy Pelosi? It’s been 3 1/2 years of a constant failed barrage of negative claims against President Trump, and still the Democrats won’t give up their quest to have President Trump thrown out of office. First it was Russia collusion by Trump which the Mueller investigation found no collusion. And then we had Russia 2.0 in the form of an impeachment investigation, over an innocuous phone call President Trump had with the newly elected Ukraine President Zelensky, by the disgruntled Democrats to try to overturn the 2016 election. That also fizzled out as President Trump was not convicted in the Senate.

The presumptive Democrat candidate, as of now, Joe Biden, is a gaffe machine unparalleled in American history. He has a difficult time expressing himself in a cogent, tactual way that would inspire people to feel confident of his competency to lead our country as president. He seems to have that proverbial foot in his mouth almost every time he speaks on the stump which might presage some sort of a cognitive problem. It seems that the Democrats are starting to get the jitters in the possibility that Biden might actually be the Democrat standard bearer in the 2020 election. His “foot in mouth disease” is becoming more evident, week after week. I wouldn’t be surprised if Joe Biden will have to drop out for the nomination in the next few months before the Democrat convention in August.

Besides his verbal gaffes, Joe Biden is now under scrutiny for his actions as Obama’s Vice-President in regards to his son, Hunter Biden, in 2016. It seems that Joe Biden, as Obama’s emissary to the Ukraine, went to the Ukraine to deliver a $1 billion loan guarantee to the Ukrainians to help them in their defense of their country from the Russians. At that time, Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, was on the Board of Directors of a Ukrainian energy company called Burisma, which was being investigated for corruption by a Ukrainian prosecutor by the name of Viktor Shokin. During this trip to deliver the loan guarantee, Joe Biden contacted Ukrainian high officials in charge and told them that in order to get the $1 billion loan guarantee, they must fire the prosecutor (Shokin) who was investigating his son Hunter and Burisma. Shokin was fired. According to a bragging session at a meeting at the Council of Foreign Relations in 2018, Joe Biden related the story of his actions in getting the prosecutor fired.

Imagine, an official of the U.S. government conducting a “shakedown” of a foreign country for the benefit of his son who was under investigation? If that isn’t a case of “foot in mouth disease”, I don’t know what is.

Even though there is a video of Joe Biden making that threat to have the prosecutor fired, the Democrats have been “circling the wagons” in defense of ole Sleepy Joe. It’s like they have blinders on and have completely ignored this major gaffe by Joe Biden. He admitted to the shakedown.

In addition, just recently a former aide, that worked for him while he was a senator, is claiming that he sexually assaulted her in 1993. He has denied it, but can you believe him after all the fibs he has told over the years in trying to bolster his persona, especially after he blatantly plagiarized a speech by an English politician which caused him, when it was found out, to drop out of the 1988 presidential Democrat primary.

In addition, it seems that the Biden nepotism didn’t stop in the Ukraine, it rose its ugly head in another situation in China where Hunter Biden, on a trip with his father on Air Force Two, got a sweetheart deal worth $1.5 billion for his investment company. What is ironic is that Hunter Biden had no experience in financial dealings, so why would China give Hunter such a lucrative deal? Could it be because his father was a high ranking U.S. official? And the Democrats have the nerve to continue their vendetta against Trump by claiming that he is the most corrupt president in U.S. history. Maybe they should take the advice that a closed mouth gathers no foot and that they should look in the mirror to see who the real corrupter’s are?

Chuck Lehmann Chuck Lehmann is a graduate of St. John’s University with his graduate work done at Hofstra University. He has an illustrious journalistic career, writing editorials for the Canada Free Press, Delray Sun and Boca Forum, supplement publications in the Sun-Sentinel newspaper and has been the editorialist-in-chief at the Chuck on the Right Side blog for the past 10 years.

