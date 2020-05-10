Detectives Investigating Homicide In Boynton Beach, Suspect In Custody

BOYNTON BEACH, FL – Yesterday, May 9, 2020, at approximately 1:15 am, Palm Beach County Sheriffs Office Deputies responded to shots fired in the 9900 block of Platina Avenue, unincorporated Boynton Beach. Upon arrival deputies located a female deceased from gunshot wounds.
Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division responded to investigate further. That investigation led to the identity of the suspect, Jones Phillipe, 21 who was then located and arrested for First Degree Murder with a firearm and Burglary. He was processed at the PBC Jail and was scheduled to be attending first appearance this morning.
