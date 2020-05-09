Suspect Wanted for Stealing from Walgreens in Lake Worth Beach

According to detectives, the suspect entered Walgreens and helped himself to over $200 in items. and then fled the store in a Dodge Magnum. This incident occurred on May 7, 2020. The Walgreens location is near the 1000 block of N. Dixie Highway, City of Lake Worth Beach.

LAKE WORTH BEACH, FL – A male suspects is wanted for allegedly stealing items from a local Walgreens. The suspect was captured by store surveillance cameras and police are releasing those images and asking for the public’s assistance in identifying them.

According to detectives, the suspect entered Walgreens and helped himself to over $200 in items. and then fled the store in a Dodge Magnum. This incident occurred on May 7, 2020. The Walgreens location is near the 1000 block of N. Dixie Highway, City of Lake Worth Beach.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain ANONYMOUS by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.

