Suspect Wanted for Stealing from Walgreens in Lake Worth Beach

LAKE WORTH BEACH, FL – A male suspects is wanted for allegedly stealing items from a local Walgreens. The suspect was captured by store surveillance cameras and police are releasing those images and asking for the public’s assistance in identifying them.
According to detectives, the suspect entered Walgreens and helped himself to over $200 in items. and then fled the store in a Dodge Magnum. This incident occurred on May 7, 2020. The Walgreens location is near the 1000 block of N. Dixie Highway, City of Lake Worth Beach.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain ANONYMOUS by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.
Did we publish something that touched your heart? Something that moved you, got you passionate and excited, or makes you feel all warm and fuzzy inside? You can contribute to our mission of reporting news independently, responsibly and truthfully. The Published Reporter™ is free and always will be. Please consider a donation or promo item.
Disclaimer: News articles on this site contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself or the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. Any charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our terms of service.