Detectives Investigating Fatal Shooting in Belle Glade

BELLE GLADE, FL – Just before 11:00 pm on Thursday, May 7, 2020, deputies responded to a shooting in the 400 block of Runyon Village, Belle Glade. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriffs Office, upon arrival deputies located an adult male deceased inside the residence and a juvenile suffering from gunshot wounds across the street. The juvenile victim was taken to a local hospital where he currently listed in critical condition.
Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division arrived on scene to investigate further. Motive and suspect info is unknown at this time. Anyone with any information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.
