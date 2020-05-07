CrimeLocalSociety

Man and Women Wanted for Stealing from Walgreens in Lake Worth Beach

By Joe Mcdermott
[ADVERTISEMENT] Find Hidden Deals and up to 70% Discounts on Over 600 Million Products!

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriffs Office, the suspects; male and female, entered Walgreens and helped themselves to almost $200 in items. They were seen fleeing the parking lot in a silver Dodge Charger.

LAKE WORTH BEACH, FL – Two suspects are wanted for allegedly stealing items from a local Walgreens. The suspects were captured by store surveillance camera and police are releasing those images and asking for the public’s assistance in identifying them.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriffs Office, the suspects; male and female, entered Walgreens and helped themselves to almost $200 in items. They were seen fleeing the parking lot in a silver Dodge Charger. This incident occurred on May 4, 2020.  The Walgreens is located in the 1000 block of N. Dixie Highway, City of Lake Worth Beach.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriffs Office, the suspects; male and female, entered Walgreens and helped themselves to almost $200 in items. They were seen fleeing the parking lot in a silver Dodge Charger.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain ANONYMOUS by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.

Comment via Facebook
Did we publish something that touched your heart? Something that moved you, got you passionate and excited, or makes you feel all warm and fuzzy inside? You can contribute to our mission of reporting news independently, responsibly and truthfully. The Published Reporter™ is free and always will be. Please consider a donation.
Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter.

Disclaimer: News articles on this site contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself or the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. Any charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our terms of service.

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Palliative Care Helped Family Face ‘The Awful, Awful Truth’

Will Stone

Our Schools Should Be Charged With “Educational Malpractice”

Chuck Lehmann

Cleveland, Ohio Based Immigration Law Firm Offers $1,000…

George McGregor
1 of 317