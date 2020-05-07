Man and Women Wanted for Stealing from Walgreens in Lake Worth Beach

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriffs Office, the suspects; male and female, entered Walgreens and helped themselves to almost $200 in items. They were seen fleeing the parking lot in a silver Dodge Charger.

LAKE WORTH BEACH, FL – Two suspects are wanted for allegedly stealing items from a local Walgreens. The suspects were captured by store surveillance camera and police are releasing those images and asking for the public’s assistance in identifying them.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriffs Office, the suspects; male and female, entered Walgreens and helped themselves to almost $200 in items. They were seen fleeing the parking lot in a silver Dodge Charger. This incident occurred on May 4, 2020. The Walgreens is located in the 1000 block of N. Dixie Highway, City of Lake Worth Beach.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain ANONYMOUS by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.