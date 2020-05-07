Detectives Investigating Attempted Kidnapping of 10 Year Old Girl on Bicycle In Parkland; Male Suspect Driving White Midsize Van

According to detectives, shortly after 11:30 a.m. Friday, May 1, deputies responded to an attempted kidnapping of a 10-year-old girl on her bike in Parkland Florida. Detectives are seeking information that will lead them to the male suspect who driving a white van.

PARKLAND, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office special victim’s unit detectives are investigating a report of an attempted kidnapping of a minor that occurred in Parkland on Friday, May 1, 2020. According to detectives, shortly after 11:30 a.m. that Friday, Broward Regional Communications received a call regarding an attempted abduction near the 8700 block of Watercrest Circle in Parkland. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded and were advised that a male subject dressed in all black, driving a white midsize van, attempted to take a 10-year-old child, a female, on her bike.

Since last Friday, investigators have combed the Watercrest community and have interviewed several residents. A significant amount of video footage and forensic items have been recovered. At this time, detectives are unable to locate the white van in any of the video recovered so far. Investigators are asking residents to review their security systems and contact them with any additional information as the investigation remains open.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Wilfredo Rivera at 954-321-4270. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.